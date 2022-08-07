It was an afternoon of great entertainment when the New Zealand Male Choir and Dannevirke's own Viking Choir performed at the weekend.
It was estimated about 200 people came to the Dannevirke town hall to see the concert.
The 25 members of the men's choir sang from a variety of genres including musicals, classical composers such as Verdi and contemporary favourites such as The Rose.
Viking choir member Ross MacDonald had to do double duty as both a member of the local choir and the men's choir.
The 14 members of the Viking choir also sang a variety with favourites mixed in with traditional songs, showing that choirs aren't just about classical genres.
Tenor Patrick Power, also the patron of the New Zealand Male Choir, accompanied them for one song as well as performing two others.
Soloist Cindy O'Sullivan also showed her vocal skills singing a number from Phantom of the Opera among others.
The New Zealand Male Choir's next performance will be in Upper Hutt in September.