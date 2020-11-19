Emergency services called to crash on Hawke's Bay Expressway

Emergency services are on route to a crash involving two motorcycles on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, near Longlands.
Police were called to the accident at the intersection of SH58 and Longlands Rd West about 3.49pm on Thursday.
A police spokeswoman said two or more motorcycles were believed to be involved.
A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance is currently on route to the crash.
Police said there are no indications of injuries at this time.
MORE TO COME