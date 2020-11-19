Emergency services called to crash on Hawke's Bay Expressway

Emergency services are on route to a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway. Photo / File

Emergency services are on route to a crash involving two motorcycles on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, near Longlands.

Police were called to the accident at the intersection of SH58 and Longlands Rd West about 3.49pm on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said two or more motorcycles were believed to be involved.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance is currently on route to the crash.

Police said there are no indications of injuries at this time.

MORE TO COME