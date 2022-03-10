EIT Chief Executive Chris Collins says the services EIT offer will not only remain, they will be strengthened by being part of the extensive Te Pūkenga network around the country. Photo / Supplied

EIT, along with 15 other Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITP) and up to nine Industry Training Organisations, will transition to Te Pūkenga - the new national Institute of Skills and Technology from 2023.

EIT's executive director, strategic projects and partnerships Glen Harkness said as part of the Government's reform of vocational education, on April 1, 2020 EIT became a subsidiary of Te Pūkenga.

He said on January 1, 2023 it will become wholly part of Te Pūkenga.

As New Zealand's largest tertiary education provider, Te Pūkenga will ultimately have the national and extensive regional reach to become the long-term skills training partner for many firms and industries.

This will enable learners to move more effectively between workplaces, other educational offerings and locations, as needs change.

"From a branding perspective EIT will co-brand with Te Pūkenga between now and March 2023 to in a co-ordinated transition to introduce Te Pūkenga to perspective learners and stakeholders and align with annual recruitment cycles."

In August 2022, a national campaign will publicly launch Te Pūkenga, but EIT had, this month, begun introducing a co-branded approach to marketing and communications.

The logos of both EIT and Te Pūkenga will be used throughout 2022.

EIT chief executive Chris Collins said this was part of a major reform of tertiary education provision in New Zealand, the most "significant shift" in a generation, and while EIT's name might be changing, quality education and delivery would not.

"The services we offer will not only remain, they will be strengthened by being part of the extensive Te Pūkenga network around the country," Collins said.

"This will give learners more options in choosing where to study and what career to embark on."

Collins said while Te Pūkenga would be a national organisation, a key to success was that the regional voice also played a critical role from all the different communities around the country.

"EIT has a strong presence and profile in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti through major campuses and through our regional learning centres in various communities, from East Cape to Central Hawke's Bay; this will not change when we become part of Te Pūkenga.

"We will continue to build close relationships with local organisations, industries and businesses as we fulfil our role of providing skilled graduates who are work-ready and able to add value to our whānau, communities and industries."

Te Pūkenga was in the process of engaging with staff across its subsidiaries, iwi, as well as other regional stakeholders to establish appropriate names for the large number of campuses and faculties in the Te Pūkenga network, Harkness said.