Eight homes boost CHB stocks

The development on Herbert Street Waipukurau will provide eight two-bedroom homes.

Kāinga Ora has confirmed its intention to purchase eight, two-bedroom homes for public housing at the new development on Herbert St, Waipukurau, once the homes are completed.

Naomi Whitewood, regional director East North Island, Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities said: "We will take over ownership of the homes when they are finished and it's expected they will be ready for people and families to move in by the middle of next year.

"We are working collaboratively with the developer to ensure the homes best meet the needs of the people and families who will live here, as well as the community.

"There is an urgent need for more public housing, and the delivery of these homes is welcome progress in getting more people and families out of unstable living conditions and into a warm, dry and healthy place to call home.

Kainga Ora has 39 houses planned for the old Raymond Annexe site.

Whitewood added: "We work hard to ensure people are placed in our homes that best meet their needs ... We will be considerate that due to the proximity to the main highway, this location may not be suitable for families with very young children. Nevertheless, we also have other measures to keep people safe such as our driveway safety programme."

Kainga Ora is also looking at other ways to bring on more supply in Waipukurau, including more homes at its 118 Porangahau Rd site. "We're still in the early stages of developing plans for the site and will share these with the community once plans have progressed further. Following community engagement we're currently aiming to start work around early-mid 2022."

Whitewood said the organisation is not currently looking at purchasing the old Waipukurau Hospital site.

"Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities is delivering more homes at scale and pace to help meet the urgent need in our communities.

"Across Napier and Hastings we have delivered 165 newly built homes for public and supported housing since 2018, and we are looking at opportunities in other locations such as Waipukurau to deliver more homes to meet the urgent demand for public housing."