Eight families still out of a Kainga Ora homes after Napier flooding

Flooding in the suburbs. Photo / Supplied

State housing provider Kainga Ora Housing and Communities still has 16 homes that have been uninhabitable since the Napier flood three weeks ago.

The evacuations have left eight families still temporarily accommodated at the "Kennedy Shelter" – the city council-owned Kennedy Park Resort motel and camp park – with others staying with family or already rehoused, said agency area manager Billie-Jo Paratene.

Kāinga Ora has 1480 properties across the wider Napier area and visited over 600 households, including 398 within the areas worst hit by the storm which dumped at least 250mm of rain on Napier on November 9, mostly in the six hours from 3-9pm.

Staff remain at Kennedy Shelter to visit the families for further welfare checks, discuss property repairs and offer continuing support, Paratene said.

"We are working with MBIE, MSD and support services on short, medium, long term accommodation needs in the community. Kāinga Ora is confident we will continue to have places for all our customers while restoration work on our properties is completed.

Of the 16 currently assessed uninhabitable, all have had carpet and underlay removed, apart from one which had "access issues".

Electrical and plumbing isolation is being undertaken so wall linings and cabinetry can be safely removed for the drying of affected framing and the removal of wet insulation, Paratene said, and all properties that were in the flooding zone are being checked for potential damage to underfloor insulation.