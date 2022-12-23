Chris Collins says he has loved his time in charge at EIT. Photo / Supplied

Chris Collins says he has loved his time in charge at EIT. Photo / Supplied

Eastern Institute of Technology’s long-standing CEO says there was no option available to remain in the top job under a large restructure and merger, as he prepares to depart the organisation after 18 years.

Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) officially joined new nationwide polytechnic, Te Pūkenga, in November which features all 16 polytechs and institutes of technology across the country.

Those education and vocational training providers are now business divisions of Te Pūkenga.

The EIT brand which is prominent across Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne will eventually be phased out and replaced by a single brand, Te Pūkenga.

EIT chief executive Chris Collins will finish up his contract on December 31, and has not applied for any roles within the new nationwide organisation.

He said part of that decision was there was “no option to actually carry on as CEO” of the education provider in Hawke’s Bay.

“There were roles that were slowly being rolled out [and] people were invited to apply for those roles if they wanted. But they were not CEO roles.”

He has held the title of EIT executive transitional lead since the merger on November 1.

Te Pūkenga is working on moving to a regional delivery model broken into four regions across the country.

Te Pūkenga confirmed “detailed design” of that new model was underway and it thanked the various leaders such as Collins moving on from the organisation.

Collins said the benefits of the Te Pūkenga merger - which has been in the pipeline since 2019 - included a better funding model and closer working relationships between the various polytechs and vocational training organisations.

Unified courses and qualifications will also be offered across the country.

EIT's main campus in Taradale. Photo / Warren Buckland

However, he said he hoped local and regional leadership in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne would not suffer under the larger organisation.

“I think they are working on that now,” he said.





“I think [Te Pūkenga] needs to start articulating what does local and regional leadership look like in this model and how do we ensure ... we meet the needs of local communities.”

Collins has led EIT since 2004 and has seen its reputation flourish as a highly-respected tertiary provider, and the leading tertiary provider both in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

He said overseeing the merger in 2011 of EIT Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti Polytechnic had been a highlight.

“It has been a wonderful journey and it is with very mixed emotions, and some reluctance, that I step away. But the time has finally come.”

Collins continues to sit on several boards and said he was not closing the door on new opportunities, but was looking forward to enjoying the outdoors such as sailing and surfing.

He said the merger into Te Pūkenga had certainly resulted in “a level of uncertainty” among staff going into 2023 and he acknowledged morale “is fragile at the moment”.

Te Pukenga chief executive Peter Winder said consultation was ongoing with staff at EIT.

“Kaimahi [staff] at Te Pūkenga EIT carry out various roles and will get the opportunity to provide feedback as we design the workstreams that relate to what they currently do. This work continues.”