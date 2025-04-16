Advertisement
Easter-weekend weather unsettled with humid conditions in Hawke’s Bay

Michaela Gower
Tropical Cyclone Tam is heading towards New Zealand, bringing 100km/h winds to Auckland, Northland and the Coromandel. Video / Michael Craig / Ben Dickens / Metservice

Hawke’s Bay isn’t exempt from the wind and rain, as ex-tropical Cyclone Tam’s wet weather dampens most of the country’s Easter weekend plans.

Weather experts say it is not unusual for a cyclone to be making waves at this time of year but warned ex-tropical Cyclone Tam was on the upper end of the scale.

MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden said the unsettled weather would “push its way” into the region, bringing along humid conditions.

Lynden advised holiday-makers to pack wet weather gear if heading to Mahia as their chosen getaway, as it was predicted to be the wettest location in the region.

“If you’re heading out holidaying there, you might see some wetter conditions than elsewhere in the region.”

Easter weather set to see temperatures in the high 20s.
Saturday morning was expected to bring northeast showers, but as the weekend continued into Sunday, more fine breaks were predicted.

He said temperatures would reflect the warm and moist air from the tropics, on both Saturday and Sunday.

Napier and Hastings will be reaching up into 25C to 26C, and the overnight low temperatures will also still be quite warm, getting down to 18C to 19C.”

Lynden said a reprieve from the warmer temperatures would come by Easter Monday, with the high expected to sit around 22C to 23C and an overnight temperature of 12C.

“After a few days of quite moist, humid weather, you will probably be looking forward to a cooler night.”

There was also a chance of stronger north-easterly winds at the start of the weekend, which Lynden said would impact boating conditions.

The winds, however, would weaken off heading into Sunday, but again, Mahia would see “windy and gusty” conditions.

Lynden said, given the previous weather patterns, south of Napier and Hastings would enjoy the rain due to the drier soil conditions, while Wairoa had already faced a wet southerly summer.

“It’s perhaps not a needle mover like it might be for other regions.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

