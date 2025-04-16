Hawke’s Bay isn’t exempt from the wind and rain, as ex-tropical Cyclone Tam’s wet weather dampens most of the country’s Easter weekend plans.
Weather experts say it is not unusual for a cyclone to be making waves at this time of year but warned ex-tropical Cyclone Tam was on the upper end of the scale.
MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden said the unsettled weather would “push its way” into the region, bringing along humid conditions.
Lynden advised holiday-makers to pack wet weather gear if heading to Mahia as their chosen getaway, as it was predicted to be the wettest location in the region.
“If you’re heading out holidaying there, you might see some wetter conditions than elsewhere in the region.”