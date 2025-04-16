Easter weather set to see temperatures in the high 20s.

Saturday morning was expected to bring northeast showers, but as the weekend continued into Sunday, more fine breaks were predicted.

He said temperatures would reflect the warm and moist air from the tropics, on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Napier and Hastings will be reaching up into 25C to 26C, and the overnight low temperatures will also still be quite warm, getting down to 18C to 19C.”

Lynden said a reprieve from the warmer temperatures would come by Easter Monday, with the high expected to sit around 22C to 23C and an overnight temperature of 12C.

“After a few days of quite moist, humid weather, you will probably be looking forward to a cooler night.”

There was also a chance of stronger north-easterly winds at the start of the weekend, which Lynden said would impact boating conditions.

The winds, however, would weaken off heading into Sunday, but again, Mahia would see “windy and gusty” conditions.

Lynden said, given the previous weather patterns, south of Napier and Hastings would enjoy the rain due to the drier soil conditions, while Wairoa had already faced a wet southerly summer.

“It’s perhaps not a needle mover like it might be for other regions.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.