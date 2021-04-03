Easter in Hawke's Bay: Cycling, singing and dancing make for a fun Saturday

The Big Easy took participants on a 37km route around Napier and Hawke's Bay's best sights. Photo / Ian Cooper

The sun was out for The Big Easy on Saturday with cyclists riding around Hawke's Bay's scenic sights.

Starting and finishing at Church Road Winery the route around Napier encouraged participants to take their time on the 37km journey and enjoy the day.



The ride concluded at the winery with a concert and plenty of food and drinks stalls.



Napier Performing Arts Society also had their Easter Festival on Saturday, showcasing some of the city's great musical and dancing talent. Hawke's Bay Today's photographer Ian Cooper was there to capture the action.

Big Easy 2021 participants riding along the trail. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Eagle family from Napier, Lisa, Marty, Violet, Tim and Eddie enjoying their Big Easy bike ride on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Brihanna Mahoney dancing in the Modern Impromptu class at the Napier Performing Arts Society Easter Festival. Photo / Ian Cooper

Morgan-Andrew King performing his solo. Photo / Ian Cooper