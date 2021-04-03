Easter in Hawke's Bay: Cycling, singing and dancing make for a fun Saturday

The sun was out for The Big Easy on Saturday with cyclists riding around Hawke's Bay's scenic sights.
Starting and finishing at Church Road Winery the route around Napier encouraged participants to take their time on the 37km journey and enjoy the day.
The ride concluded at the winery with a concert and plenty of food and drinks stalls.
Napier Performing Arts Society also had their Easter Festival on Saturday, showcasing some of the city's great musical and dancing talent. Hawke's Bay Today's photographer Ian Cooper was there to capture the action.