Early cyclone emergency call possible in Wairoa

Roads were impassable on SH2 south of Wairoa a few weeks ago. Photo / Supplied

Authorities will decide late this afternoon whether to call an early State of Emergency in Wairoa ahead of a cyclone deluge forecast to bring as much as 350mm of rain in little more than 24 hours.

At peak, Cyclone Fili could toss over 200mm in just six hours over a district struggling to even start a recovery from the 11 days which brought over 1000mm of rain to some parts northwest of Wairoa in the late March.

Aware of concerns that no emergency was declared during that time, Mayor Craig Little told Hawke's Bay Today parties would hold a Zoom meeting at 4.30pm.

"It'll be completely our own decision," he said, adding: "If it's anything like what they're saying we're in trouble. It's as simple as that."

It highlighted an escalation of the worries, after updated warnings mid-morning from national state weather agency MetService.

The new warnings were issued just before 11am, with particularly severe expectations (upgraded from "Orange" to "Red") for the Wairoa district where the already storm-ravaged territory could have up to 50mm of rain per hour in some places later on Wednesday, among 250-350mm of rain forecast for the 27 hours from 1am tomorrow to 4am on Thursday.

Later it was being forecast there could be 20-40mm of rain per hour for six hours in parts of the Wairoa district, with more moderate levels in Napier and Hastings, across the Heretaunga Plains and in Central Hawke's Bay."



The warnings superseded that issued on Monday, which had warned of accumulated rainfall of up to 300mm or and up to 30mm an hour at peak between 9pm today (Tuesday) and 9pm tomorrow.

The warnings, now covering most of the North Island have also been extended to further south in Hawke's Bay, with expectations of 90-120mm between 4am on Wednesday and 1am on Thursday, with peak rates of 10 to 20mm/h mainly during Wednesday afternoon and evening.

MetService says heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The warnings come after almost a week a weather system that formed initially as Tropical Cyclone Fili north of New Caledonia last week.

MetService said Cyclone Fili approaches the North Island from the subtopics today, tracking southeastwards close to eastern parts of the North Island later today and during Wednesday.

It said Fili is expected to bring widespread impacts to the North Island, with heavy rain and severe gales accompany the system, and "very large waves" and coastal inundation likely to affect some eastern coasts.

Ruakituri Valley farmers Bart and Nukuhia Hadfield at their Ahuwhenua Maori Excellence in Farming Award field-day in 2015. They now await more rain after storms in February-March. Photo / Supplied

People in the Wairoa area were being warned to expect dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, some roads may become impassable possibly isolating communities, and power outages were also likely.

"In addition to significant rainfall, severe gale south to southwesterly winds are also forecast, which could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures," MetService said.

The warnings are devastating to residents of Ruakituri Valley northwest of Wairoa, which was visited yesterday Ikaroa Rawhiti MP Meka Whaitiri as the residents cry out for help after the March Storm, which brought 1100mm from March 21 to April 1 at Mangaroa Station, run by award-winning farmers Bart and Nukuhia Hadfield, which had hundreds of slips and multiple devastation of tracks still impact on access on the property.

Nukuhia Hadfield, rapt to see some sign of hope with the visit yesterday, said forlornly today: "It's warm now, the sun is shining, but we can't do much but sit-out the next 48 hours."

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management has established an operation base in Hastings and has warned of the need for people to take steps to protect themselves and property, including avoiding unnecessary travel if worried about or unsure of the conditions.