Caroline Gyde is keen to help people learn about dyslexia. Photo / Leanne Warr

For people with dyslexia, life can have its challenges.

Tararua REAP is hoping a series of workshops on September 27 can help people learn strategies in dealing with dyslexia.

Common signs of dyslexia were problems with spelling, reading or writing, but it could also show itself in other ways, such as a sense of direction, according to REAP education manager Caroline Gyde.

"There's so many things it can be. Often dyslexics are really strong in something and really weak in something else."

Dyslexia could often create barriers to learning for young children.

"You imagine coming to school, you're a bright little five year old who thinks you're going to school to learn to read and write and a year or 18 months down the track you still only know five words and you just can't do it and all the other kids can," Gyde said.

"They need to feel that they're accepted and understood and they're safe in their environment."

Mike Styles with his book about dyslexia will be presenting at the workshops at Tararua REAP. Photo / David Haxton.

Practitioner Mike Styles would be speaking at the four workshops.

Styles released a book on the subject earlier this year: Congratulations – You Have Dyslexia! Great Minds Think Differently.

"Mike Styles was an educator," Gyde said. "Obviously he had a passion and followed his passion and now writes books, speaks internationally and within New Zealand all about dyslexia.

One of the things Styles has said is to "own dyslexia, instead of hiding it".

Gyde said many people who had been diagnosed with dyslexia were some of the most highly creative people who were very successful - people such as Richard Branson, film director George Lucas, and others.

She said people with such neuro-diversity were able to problem solve or saw things in a different way.

"I just believe that neuro-diversity is something we should be celebrating."

The first session, starting at 9am was for businesses around dyslexia-friendly workplaces.

Dyslexia could impact staff as well as clients in various ways, Gyde said.

"When people come into an office, they're sometimes given a form to fill in."

She said that could sometimes mean the person coming in could feel uncomfortable with the fact they weren't able to read.

"I think all businesses would benefit from just having that conversation and understanding the needs of both their workers and clients."

She felt that if businesses or employers knew more about dyslexia they might deal differently with the public or their staff by making adaptions such as different software to help with spelling difficulties.

"Just making those adaptions will make life better for them."

Parents could also attend a session from 12pm to 2pm where they could learn strategies to support people with dyslexia.

Gyde said that didn't mean the children had to have been officially diagnosed with dyslexia for parents to come along.

She said the children might just be struggling with learning, but the session would help the parents gain information that would be helpful.

"You've got children that are struggling with learning, or a problem where your child may need some extra help, then this session may help."

The third session will be held from 3.30 to 5pm for educators.

Members of the public can go along to the final session being held at Dannevirke Library from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Styles will also have copies of his book for sale.

To register: contact REAP by phoning 06 3746565, email: office@tararuareap.co.nz or send a message to REAP via social media.