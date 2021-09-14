Drought 'pulse check' app launched for Hawke's Bay

At thumbtip and fingertips, the new drought indicator app at work on the farm. Photo / Supplied.

A ground-breaking and free-to-use drought indicator web app has been launched by the Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

The first of its kind in New Zealand, the "tool" is targeted at the farmers, orchardists and others in the rural community to build drought resilience after at least two years of below average rainfall across much of the region, including the last two months as Hawke's Bay heads into another summer.

With funding from Ministry for Primary Industries and in partnership with the Hawke's Bay Rural Advisory Group it's a "great way for farmers to get a pulse check" on climate around the farm to help planning for the hot and drier weather, says council group manager of integrated catchment management Iain Maxwell.

"Last year's severe drought showed us that more tools were required for our farmers to prepare and plan for drought," he says.

The tool shows a "traffic light warning system" for drought based on live rainfall, soil temperature, soil moisture and evapotranspiration data from the council's 50 climate stations around the region, from the ranges to the coast and from Mahia and Urewera country to Southern Hawke's Bay.

A first in New Zealand - the drought indicator app developed by the Hawke's Bay Regional Council. Photo / Supplied

"It is intended to take the hassle out of accessing regional climate data for our farmers, and for them to be able to go to one place and get a live view of climate conditions," Maxwell says.

Hawke's Bay Rural Advisory Group chair Lochie MacGillivray says it's a "fantastic tool" that will support farmers to make decisions early and plan for drought.

The launch of the tool is timely as the region is experiencing concerning dry conditions, particularly in coastal Hawke's Bay as well as areas to the west of Hastings, MacGillivray says.

It shows Crownthorpe, west of Hastings, has the lowest soil moisture data recorded for the last 18 years, and would reach a stress point of limited pasture growth in 16 days if there was no rain.

"For farmers in this area, we would be recommending that they put together a feed budget and a plan for drought, and access the support of primary sector organisations if required."

He says it's hoped app will be well used by the rural community, give them a forward- looking view of the dry conditions on-farm, and help them to make "those tough decisions early."

To access the drought web app, go to hbrc.govt.nz and search #droughtapp