Drop, cover, hold - and then take a picture - in Hawke's Bay

HB Civil Defence emergency group manager Ian Macdonald and Emergency Management adviser Rachel Schicker drop, cover and hold as part of the annual ShakeOut preparation. Photo / Warren Buckland

At 9.30am on Thursday a devastating earthquake might strike Hawke's Bay.

Even if it doesn't, Civil Defence is asking everyone in the region to drop, cover and hold at that time.

The annual ShakeOut has arrived, aiming to get Hawke's Bay residents practising for an earthquake or tsunami.

Wherever you are at 9.30am on October 15, you can take part in the drill – just drop, cover and hold for up to one minute, and practice your tsunami hīkoi to your safe location if you live, work or play in a tsunami evacuation zone.

Workplaces, classrooms, families and individuals are encouraged to send a photo this week of them practising "drop, cover, hold".

Groups who enter will go into the draw to win a 200-litre water tank, or a four-person emergency kit. The competition ends on Sunday.

Hawke's Bay residents can enter the competition by signing up to ShakeOut, taking part in the national earthquake drill and tsunami hīkoi any time during the week of ShakeOut from October 12-18, and sending their photos of the drill.

Civil Defence group manager Ian Mcdonald said: "It's great seeing the photos come in, and seeing people actually practising for a disaster.

"We can't predict when an earthquake or tsunami will happen, or where we will be, but we can protect ourselves and our families by practising what to do.

"The ShakeOut is a great way to get people involved and practising for an earthquake or tsunami. After the year with Covid-19, it is important to remind people about other hazards which could happen in Hawke's Bay."

Mcdonald said the most important things to remember in an earthquake are; "drop, cover hold, and if it is a long or strong earthquake, get gone. Don't wait for an official warning. Evacuate straight away."

To enter the competition:

• Check if you're in a tsunami evacuation zone at hbmaps.hbrc.govt.nz/tsunami

sign up to ShakeOut at www.shakeout.govt.nz.

• Take part in the ShakeOut drill and tsunami hīkoi in your chosen category: businesses, organisations and education providers; OR individuals, families and communities.

• Send your photo to enquries@hbemergency.govt.nz by 5pm on October 18 with:

the name of the category you're entering (businesses, organisations and education providers; OR individuals, families and communities) and your district – Wairoa, Napier, Hastings or Central Hawke's Bay.