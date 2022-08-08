The Mafia Dance Family's Cartel Crew have made it to Arizona for the world championships of hip-hop dance. Photo / Supplied

A Hawke's Bay crew is less than 24 hours from taking the stage at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship in the United States.

The Cartel Crew from Mafia Dance Family in Hastings will perform on the Phoenix, Arizona stage alongside some of the best dancers in the world on Wednesday (2pm NZT).

The small studio had to fundraise for eight weeks to get to the US after snatching up a spot at the June Hip Hop International New Zealand (HHINZ) Online national competition.

The crew posted to their Facebook page on Tuesday to say that even seeing the kids step on that stage "was a dream come true".

To watch the group compete, you can pay to watch an official hip-hop international live stream.

Or, to keep up to date with results and how the Cartel crew went on the day, you can check out the Mafia Dance Family Facebook page.