Dozens of speed signs stolen from Hawke’s Bay highway road works sites

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, SH1 reopens after fatal crash, Uber ruling benefits all drivers and PM heads to Tonga.

At least 30 temporary speed-limit signs are missing from work sites after a series of suspected thefts on the Napier-Taupō and Napier-Wairoa highways at the weekend.

Restricted speed limits during major roadworks at Devil's Elbow, on State Highway 2, between Napier and Wairoa. At least 30 restricted speed signs were stolen from SH2 and SH5 (Napier-Wairoa) work sites during the weekend. Photo / NZME.
National highways management agency NZTA Waka Kotahi confirmed the mystery to Hawke’s Bay Today, saying contractors had confirmed the disappearance of the mainly 30kmh and 50kmh signs from State highways 2 and 5 during periods when workers were not present at the sites.

Most if-not-all of the disappearances are understood to have been reported by Sunday, and police have confirmed they are making “initial inquiries where able”.

“We’d ask anyone who saw anything, or anyone with information, to report it via 105 and reference file number 240826/9939,” a spokesperson said.

NZTA says the safety of all road users is its first priority, and contractors had replaced all the stolen signs to ensure people remain safe when travelling through worksites.

Most of the sites are those of ongoing work stemming from the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle ion February last year.

A sign encouraging people to slow down and keep safe around road works on SH2 between Napier and Wairoa earlier this year. Photo / Warren Buckland
NZTA Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne acting System Manager Ray Edwards says the theft of the signs is “unacceptable behaviour”.

“The actions are very disappointing and create unnecessary risk to road users’ safety when work sites are left without temporary speed signs.”

There have been over 100 repair sites at various times on the route between Napier and Wairoa, which was closed for three months after the cyclone because of the destruction of a bridge, and dozens in the Hawke’s Bay lengths of SH5.

Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) Alliance will be working with local contractors to review the security of the signage.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little says while there’s frustration about the restricted speeds on the highway it’s no justification for removing the signs.

“Some will have been vital, and stop accidents, some maybe not so vital, but it is still no reason,” he said.

MORE TO COME



