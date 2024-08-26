At least 30 temporary speed-limit signs are missing from work sites after a series of suspected thefts on the Napier-Taupō and Napier-Wairoa highways at the weekend.
National highways management agency NZTA Waka Kotahi confirmed the mystery to Hawke’s Bay Today, saying contractors had confirmed the disappearance of the mainly 30kmh and 50kmh signs from State highways 2 and 5 during periods when workers were not present at the sites.
Most if-not-all of the disappearances are understood to have been reported by Sunday, and police have confirmed they are making “initial inquiries where able”.
“We’d ask anyone who saw anything, or anyone with information, to report it via 105 and reference file number 240826/9939,” a spokesperson said.