NZTA says the safety of all road users is its first priority, and contractors had replaced all the stolen signs to ensure people remain safe when travelling through worksites.

Most of the sites are those of ongoing work stemming from the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle ion February last year.

A sign encouraging people to slow down and keep safe around road works on SH2 between Napier and Wairoa earlier this year. Photo / Warren Buckland

NZTA Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne acting System Manager Ray Edwards says the theft of the signs is “unacceptable behaviour”.

“The actions are very disappointing and create unnecessary risk to road users’ safety when work sites are left without temporary speed signs.”

There have been over 100 repair sites at various times on the route between Napier and Wairoa, which was closed for three months after the cyclone because of the destruction of a bridge, and dozens in the Hawke’s Bay lengths of SH5.

Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) Alliance will be working with local contractors to review the security of the signage.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little says while there’s frustration about the restricted speeds on the highway it’s no justification for removing the signs.

“Some will have been vital, and stop accidents, some maybe not so vital, but it is still no reason,” he said.

