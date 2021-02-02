'Don't be a statistic': Wairoa youth urged not to bridge jump

Wairoa councillor Denise Eaglesome-Karekare is pleading with the district's youth to think twice before bridge jumping amid safety fears. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Wairoa councillor is pleading with the district's youth to think twice before bridge jumping amid fears shopping trolleys and debris are hidden in the water – despite having taken the leap of faith herself.

Wairoa District Council reminded local children and teenagers that jumping off the State Highway 2 bridge into the Wairoa River is strictly prohibited.

The council cited New World shopping trolleys and logs as items that are frequently hidden in the water and not visible from above.

Councillor Denise Eaglesome-Karekare said hundreds of youths jump from the bridge each year – an issue that has been present in Wairoa for decades.

"Bridge jumping in Wairoa has happened forever," she said. "Even if you tell the kids umpteen times it's not safe to do, they still do it.

"If it was to go wrong, a child could jump and get caught on the debris under the water and be held under the water and never come up."

Eaglesome-Karekare added: "I even did it too – albeit just once, as it completely freaked me out."

However, the councillor said shopping trolleys are some of the least of the dangers in the water, with other debris rife.

Wairoa District Council reminded people that jumping off the bridge into the Wairoa River is strictly prohibited. Photo / Supplied

Eaglesome-Karekare said as Hawke's Bay Regional Council is responsible for rivers and waterways, it's time to lobby it to remove the items lurking in the water under the bridge.

"It's not got worse, it's not got better – it's just what kids do every year in Wairoa, but we can't stop it," she said.

"The best thing we can do to act responsibly is to lobby HBRC to remove the debris so it is not dangerous and let the community know it's not a safe practice to jump from the bridge."

Eaglesome-Karekare said while jumping from that height will never be safe, removing the debris will help mitigate the risk of injury.

Wairoa District Council urged residents to encourage their children, teenagers and mokopuna to choose safe swimming spots, including the area around the water skiing club at Alexandra Park.

"When kids grow up and stop doing it, the next generation start – it's the nature of the game. Every time I drive home and see kids jumping from that bridge, I cringe," Eaglesome-Karekare added.

"Please don't be a statistic."