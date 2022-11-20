Dog missing for four days after attack in Pakowhai Park

Maggie, a 12-year-old rough-coated Jack Russell Terrier, has been missing since Wednesday after being attacked by a larger dog at Pakowhai Park. Photo / Supplied

The search for a woman’s dog has continued into its fourth day after an attack by another dog in Pakowhai Regional Park on Wednesday frightened it into running away.

Chris, who lives alone and did not want her full name published for privacy reasons, was walking her 12-year-old rough-coated Jack Russel Terrier, Maggie, on Wednesday morning when a bigger dog attacked Maggie.

“This dog just put its nose underneath her and tipped her up in the air, and did it a couple of times, and she just squeaked and squealed, and the dog thought ‘this is good fun’ and had another go,” Chris said.

“She was fairly shaken about, and she just was absolutely terrified, and she just bolted - took off straight back from where they swim at the dog park, and she went through the car park and ended up over at the industrial park.”

She said there have been searches, flyers, and Facebook posts helping her to spread the word, but she’s had no luck finding her yet as of Sunday morning, with the last reported possible sighting of Maggie having been on Friday.

“She is very timid and won’t be caught very easily, so if kids try and chase her and catch her, that is only going to compound the issue,” Chris said.

According to Chris and Donna Guthrie, a moderator on the ‘Hawkes Bay missing/lost and found animals’ Facebook page, there were four credible sightings of Maggie around St Aubyn Street West near William Nelson Skatepark on Thursday morning.

Chris, Maggie's owner, does not feel like it would be safe to take her back to Pakowhai Regional Park after what happened. Photo / Supplied

Guthrie said she was concerned as the area where Maggie had been sighted was very busy and she hadn’t been seen since, besides a possible sighting of her on Friday morning on St Aubyn Street West heading in the opposite direction, back towards Pakowhai Rd and Frimley Primary School.

Maggie had her collar and registration tag on her when she ran away.

Chris said she would not be taking Maggie back to the Pakowhai dog park again if she returns because she doesn’t think it is safe.

“There are too many idiots there with uncontrolled big dogs that hassle the little dogs.”

Guthrie said she knew of at least one other dog-on-dog attack recently at the park and that attacks were a bit of a concern for her, but she did not know if the same handful of dogs were responsible or not.

Chris said she was very thankful for the support from everyone who had been getting in touch and helping to find Maggie.

“People have been very, very kind.”