Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Diversification more important than ever amid ‘mediocre’ growth - Canny View

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
5 mins to read
Nick Stewart says property values on average won’t be back to their peak price until 2029. Photo / Warren Buckland

Nick Stewart says property values on average won’t be back to their peak price until 2029. Photo / Warren Buckland

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group

OPINION

Another quarter down means a flurry of new stats about the economy – and, amid what Business NZ has deemed ‘mediocre’ growth, it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today