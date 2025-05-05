Hawke’s Bay Today has learned complaints were made to police in the weeks leading up to the incident about young people allegedly riding off-road motorbikes illegally on nearby roads.

Relieving Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Phil Gillbanks said in a statement it was a nationwide problem.

“The behaviour of youths on dirt bikes is a problem across New Zealand and not unique to Hastings or Hawke’s Bay.”

He did not confirm how many complaints had been received by police about off-road motorbikes on Hastings roads, or what follow-up action had been taken by police following complaints.

Dirt bike riders congregating at Kirkpatrick Park in Camberley. Photo / Supplied

However, he encouraged members of the public to report any concerning behaviour to police by calling 105 or going online, or to call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“The more information they can provide the better, including addresses where the bikes and riders are coming and going from, photographs, video, CCTV of the riders and their behaviour, bike and rider descriptions and times and locations where they are most prevalent,” he said.

“With the help of the public and good evidence, police will intervene with people involved and will seize the bikes when legally able to.”

Regarding the crash near the hospital, Gillbanks said the investigation was ongoing and some parties were yet to be spoken to.

He did not confirm if any charges had been laid at this stage.

A Camberley resident, who did not want to be named, said young people riding dirt bikes on the roads around Kirkpatrick Park – near the crash site – had been a problem for weeks before the incident.

They said some teens wore helmets and others didn’t, and none of the bikes appeared to be registered or have a number plate.

The resident said it had been a daily occurrence and “sporadic” through the day, since about the start of the school holidays on April 12.

“[Starting] on the Saturday, which was the first day of the holidays, I had between three to five [off-road] motorcycles going by every single day,” the resident said.

“It has dropped off in the fact I haven’t seen the numbers I saw in the holidays, like three to five [bikes], but there is still at least one person hooning around [each day].”

They said they had lodged almost daily complaints with police, via 105, since April 12.

The resident claimed they had not seen police speaking to the riders or confiscating any bikes.

“I would like to see a clear police presence and vehicles taken,” they said.

“Something needs to be done and it is a shame it took an innocent person to get hurt for something to happen.”

Another Camberley resident, who did not want to be named, said they had witnessed similar behaviour around Kirkpatrick Park.

“They are driving around without helmets trying to do wheelstands up the middle of the road,” the resident said.

“Then when they are off the road they are over at the park, ripping up the park.”

The resident said they had been “ringing heaps” to lay complaints with police, and believed more should be done.

“I’ve never seen them speaking to them [and] I’ve made heaps of complaints.

“I know it’s hard because they can’t be everywhere at once, but ... they could be planted around Camberley sitting there and watching.”

The resident said they believed the problem had been ongoing for weeks and often involved teens without helmets.

The resident believed another innocent person would likely be injured if more wasn’t done.

“We get plenty of kids running up and down these streets, particularly after school, and these bikes are going at this time and they are hoofing it.”

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said the council “periodically receives complaints about motorbikes in parks and reserves”, including Kirkpatrick Park.

She said the riding of dirt bikes was prohibited in council parks but it was a police matter to enforce.

“Our advice to people who ring us is to advise the police so they can respond.”

The spokeswoman said the council was intending to “reach out to the Camberley community with reminders that this activity is prohibited and that residents should ring the police as soon as they see this activity happening”.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.