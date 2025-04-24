Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Motorbike with two people on it crashes and hits pedestrian, three seriously injured in Hastings

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

The crash occurred on Canning Rd, near Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / NZME

The crash occurred on Canning Rd, near Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / NZME

Three people are seriously injured, one of them critically, after a motorbike with two people on it crashed and hit a pedestrian on a footpath near Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Emergency services were at the scene of the serious crash that blocked Canning Rd, Camberley, in Hastings on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesman said about 2pm, a motorcycle carrying two riders crashed between Hapia St and Orchard Rd.

“They have then collided with a member of the public walking along a footpath.

“One person has critical injuries, while the other two are reported to have serious injuries.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, and cordons at either end of Canning Rd are in place.

The entrance to the hospital’s emergency department is on Canning Rd.

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today