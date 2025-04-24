Three people are seriously injured, one of them critically, after a motorbike with two people on it crashed and hit a pedestrian on a footpath near Hawke’s Bay Hospital.
Emergency services were at the scene of the serious crash that blocked Canning Rd, Camberley, in Hastings on Thursday afternoon.
A police spokesman said about 2pm, a motorcycle carrying two riders crashed between Hapia St and Orchard Rd.
“They have then collided with a member of the public walking along a footpath.
“One person has critical injuries, while the other two are reported to have serious injuries.”