Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

'Direct revenue loss': Anger over Napier-Wairoa highway closure

3 minutes to read
A pothole around Devil's Elbow, where roadworks will close State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa tomorrow and Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A pothole around Devil's Elbow, where roadworks will close State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa tomorrow and Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

The manager of a major Hawke's Bay hotel has complained of a "direct revenue loss" because of a closure of State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Napier this weekend.

State highways management agency Waka Kotahi

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.