Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Digital double: Hawke’s Bay man caught out in identity theft scam

Mitchell Hageman
By
5 mins to read
Aaron Bryan, from Whakatu near Hastings, was a victim of identity theft using the Humm platform. Photo / Paul Taylor

Aaron Bryan, from Whakatu near Hastings, was a victim of identity theft using the Humm platform. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay man Aaron Bryan should have been enjoying his well-deserved holiday, but instead spent most of it battling to clear his name and credit score after becoming the victim of identity theft.

It all

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today