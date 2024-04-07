MP pay rises loom amid public sector cuts, family of a missing man opens up and grocery supply costs increase in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / RNZ / NZHerald

Black Power life member Denis O’Reilly says an incident where a van full of rugby players was shot at in Hastings on Saturday was not the first attack on a sporting team in Hawke’s Bay in the past year.

The van was attacked after a match between Tamatea and the Young Māori Party (YMP) on Saturday. The match was abandoned early due to safety concerns, but YMP’s van was pursued by vehicles, which rammed and shot at it after they left.

A photo of the van, showing close to 50 holes in its back window and denting around the top back left corner, was shared with Hawke’s Bay Today on Sunday morning.

Police say they are following “strong” lines of inquiry and that the holes were likely caused by one or two shotgun blasts.

Police on Sunday said the shotgun attack was “gang-linked”, although Hawke’s Bay area commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore on Monday would not comment on whether gangs were involved.

O’Reilly, a community advocate, said he had witnessed the aftermath of a similar incident last year, which went unreported.

“A crew were on their way to Raupunga for a league match and their van got shot at with high calibre shot and how someone didn’t get killed I just don’t know,” O’Reilly said.

“There were children in the vehicle and the whole bloody lot and it was as if it were an ambush.”

When asked when the incident took place, O’Reilly said it didn’t matter now as it “had been and gone”.

“It is the same behaviour and no one was ever held accountable.”

He said leadership was the only way to manage the issue of violence at the games.

“I heard the Tamatea club leadership disavowing themselves of any responsibility or connection, but there are Mob members within those teams who are good players.

“It is a bit like when marae exclude gang members from their premise rather than challenging the behaviour.

“What I heard the Tamatea management saying, to me it sounded like they were in denial.”

Black Power lifetime member Denis O’Reilly said Saturday's incident at the match between YMP and Tamatea Arikinui was not the first of its kind in the last year. Photo / NZME

Tamatea Rugby & Sports Club chairperson Stewart Whyte said in a statement on social media that the club did not support gangs or have association with gangs.

He said the incident “involved gang members who are not associated with Tamatea and are not members of our club”.

O’Reilly said it also came back to whether the respective gang leadership held their members accountable or endorsed the behaviour.

“Do not let this destroy sport, do not let this destroy competition, but do hold people accountable for their actions and do not let this be part of the 60 per cent of cases that get ignored.”

Keith Groube, secretary for Hawke’s Bay Rugby Referees’ Association, said he could not comment on plans for the prevention of further incidents like these at this stage, but a meeting to discuss the incident was planned for today.

He said there were some ideas in place and Hawke’s Bay Rugby chief executive Jay Campbell would likely issue a statement after the meeting.

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.