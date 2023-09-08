Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay rugby league: The Unicorns return for their first game for six years

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Maraenui pair James Kaiwai and Justis Broughton against Ōmahu pair Jordan Thompson-Dunn and Chazz Nuku in the sides' Rugby League Hawke’s Bay Premier match at the Regional Sports Park in Hastings on August 12. Ōmahu Huia won that day, but both sides won in the latest round on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Maraenui pair James Kaiwai and Justis Broughton against Ōmahu pair Jordan Thompson-Dunn and Chazz Nuku in the sides' Rugby League Hawke’s Bay Premier match at the Regional Sports Park in Hastings on August 12. Ōmahu Huia won that day, but both sides won in the latest round on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Unicorns are back, driven by the domination of stalwart club Omahu Huia in the wake of the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle.

With a history dating back to 1910, Hawke’s Bay’s return to provincial representative rugby

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today