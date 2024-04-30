Former Poet Laureate Selina Tusitala Marsh shares her latest book with Cleodie and Cosmo Seligman.

Central Hawke’s Bay experienced a literary whirlwind last month as the Between the Lines readers and writers festival unfolded with six events spanning four days.

The atmosphere was abuzz as attendees revelled in the opportunity to engage with esteemed authors and thinkers, resulting in most events selling out to eager audiences.

“I absolutely love this festival”, said Megan Ellis, who makes the journey from Wellington each year to be part of it. “The speakers this year were all amazing, it was a weekend of pure magic.”

From former Poet Laureate Selina Tusitala Marsh to internationally acclaimed author Catherine Chidgey, the festival boasted an impressive lineup of luminaries. Ngaio Marsh Award winners Charity Norman and Michael Bennet lit up Ongaonga with their storytelling prowess, and renowned pastry chef and author Petra Galler charmed attendees with her culinary insights during a delectable high tea.

The festival kicked off with a free event for young creative writers nominated by primary schools across Central Hawke’s Bay. Guided by the current Te Awhi Rito NZ reading ambassador Alan Dingley, the session was a lively blend of storytelling, interactive sessions, and games designed to entertain and inspire young minds.

“We were so excited when Catherine Chidgey agreed to speak at this year’s festival”, says Pixie Seligman, part of a small team of book-loving volunteers who organise the festival each year.

Catherine spoke at a sold-out event at the Waipawa Municipal Theatre in conversation with Louise Ward of Wardini Books. As well as speaking about how her life helped shape her craft and the genesis of her books, Catherine gave entertaining insights about Tama, the much-loved magpie who is the voice of one of her novels.

Another sold-out event saw Charity Norman and Michael Bennet speaking at the original country store in Ongaonga. They entertained the crowd with tales of mystery and suspense and did a marvellous job reading excerpts from their latest novels, prompting many to rush to the bookstall for their own copies.

Selina Tusitala Marsh thrilled an audience at the historic Pukehou Church with her enchanting performance of a poem she wrote and performed for the late Queen at Westminster Abbey. Her candid conversation with interviewer Peter Malcouronne (a delightful reunion from their college days) was highly entertaining and her storytelling prowess left the audience spellbound until the very end.

Petra Galler added a delectable twist to the festival. The author of the Butter, Butter cookbook entertained guests during a marvellous high tea prepared by the Ongaonga Historical Society. Three exquisite cakes from Petra’s collection were unveiled one by one, as each table attempted to decipher the rich flavours while Petra shared the inspiration behind each creation.

Between the Lines 2024 wrapped up with a celebration of our local authors at the Waipawa Museum. Tim Gilberston, Tim Upperton, Owen Clough and Richard Anderson delighted a crowd at the Waipawa Museum with heartwarming poetry and tales of war and fantasy.

As the curtains closed on this year’s Between the Lines festival, Central Hawke’s Bay basked in the afterglow of a truly remarkable cultural celebration.

“It was absolutely the best Between the Lines festival yet,” said Sharron Hales from Waipawa, who attended most of the events.

Between The Lines 2024 was sponsored by Paper Plus Waipukurau, The Creative Communities Scheme and The Community Pride and Vibrancy Fund.