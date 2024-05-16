Central Hawke’s Bay police officer in charge Sergeant Neil Baker said police were in Waipawa monitoring road traffic.

An increased gang presence in Central Hawke’s Bay is a pre-planned event that is being monitored closely, local police say.

Witnesses told Hawke’s Bay Today “hundreds” of Mongrel Mob members were gathering in Waipawa on Thursday, where a strong police presence was also visible.

Central Hawke’s Bay police officer in charge Sergeant Neil Baker said police were in Waipawa monitoring road traffic, and that the building number of gang members throughout the day had been “quiet with no issues.”

He said the event was being held at Tapairu Marae and had been anticipated by local police due to its pre-planned nature.

A police presence would be maintained in the area overnight, he said.



