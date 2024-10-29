Horses and riders are gearing up for tough competition at this year’s CHB A&P Show, on November 8 and 9. Photo / ABS Creative

The equestrian “show season” is off to a good start, with dozens of horses and riders strutting their stuff at last weekend’s Hawke’s Bay A&P Show.

Soon they will be putting their best hooves forward at the CHB A&P Show, manes plaited to perfection, tails glossy, hooves painted and every hair of their coats gleaming in the sunshine.

The “show horses” start to circle their arenas on Friday, November 8, where they will be showing off their paces, their manners and their form and function in front of experienced judges from across the country.

The riders too are under the eye of the judges, who will be awarding ribbons, rosettes and trophies to the best of the best.

The showjumpers and show hunters also start their competitions on Friday, aiming to get through a showjumping or show hunter course in the best style, leaving all the jumps intact.