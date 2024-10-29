Advertisement
Horses and riders are fired up for the CHB A&P Show

CHB Mail
Horses and riders are gearing up for tough competition at this year’s CHB A&P Show, on November 8 and 9. Photo / ABS Creative

The equestrian “show season” is off to a good start, with dozens of horses and riders strutting their stuff at last weekend’s Hawke’s Bay A&P Show.

Soon they will be putting their best hooves forward at the CHB A&P Show, manes plaited to perfection, tails glossy, hooves painted and every hair of their coats gleaming in the sunshine.

The “show horses” start to circle their arenas on Friday, November 8, where they will be showing off their paces, their manners and their form and function in front of experienced judges from across the country.

The riders too are under the eye of the judges, who will be awarding ribbons, rosettes and trophies to the best of the best.

The showjumpers and show hunters also start their competitions on Friday, aiming to get through a showjumping or show hunter course in the best style, leaving all the jumps intact.

Entry to watch the Friday events is free.

On Saturday the rest of the action kicks off, with everything from trade and food stalls to music, terrier racing and showjumping. Tickets to the show on Saturday are $15 for adults, with children aged 15 and under free, courtesy of the CHB District Council’s Pride and Vibrancy Fund. Gates open at 8.30am.

There are still competitions you can enter. Entries to the Trash to Fashion Competition are free, and there is over $700 in prize money to be won. From farm waste like baling twine and feed bags to town rubbish like plastic bottles and cans, or even online shopping waste like bubble wrap and courier bags – the possibilities are endless. Entries close on Sunday, November 3.

The baking and craft competitions are also free to enter. Children’s classes include decorated gingerbread men, Lego creation, recycled art, upcycled ribbons. Adult categories are Christmas wreath or centerpiece, upcycled decoration, traditional fruit cake, decorated cake, trio of savoury or sweet muffins, homemade preserves or jams.

Free entries are now open for the inaugural Community Performance Stage. This is your chance to share your talents with the community in a fun, non-competitive environment. Whether you’re into music, dance, poetry, storytelling, or skits, you can book a space and perform. Further details for these events and entry forms are available at chbshow.co.nz.

