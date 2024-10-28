“I didn’t think much of it at the time and let it slip by and a few years later I started having ‘experiences’, which are hard to explain.”
Since establishing the society in 2011, Wedd and her crew of women ghostbusters - researchers, investigators and a medium - travel the entire region following reports of sightings and experiences sent in to their Facebook page.
“A client will reach out to us and say they are having intense headaches and seeing shadow figures and are obviously really scared,” Wedd said.
“It could be the client’s mental health, or it could be just the house, or could be something electrical – it depends really.”
Thus far, the group investigations have found mainly real-world solutions to the spooky happenings across the Bay.
“There was this case in Waipukurau where the tenants that were living there at the time were getting angry and yelling at everybody,” Wedd said.
“But when they went downstairs, they were fine. So, it was something to do with upstairs.
“There was a big old electrical box that was up there. So I think it was emitting electricity, and it was making them grumpy and angry and shouting at the family and things. So we sorted it.”
There is still one unexplained case on their books from 2018.
“We were at Napier Prison actually, when we were up there doing an investigation and we were standing there asking questions and I saw this like light anomaly go past me and then we heard this woman’s voice and I thought wow, that was pretty cool.
“She didn’t say anything, just sort of moaned or sighed.”
Halloween is approaching, but Wedd doesn’t believe that the supposed spooky season generates more paranormal experiences.