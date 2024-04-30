Heidi Pihama on Glenmore Style Ish at the ESNZ National Endurance Championship Event held at Whareama, Wairarapa, at Easter weekend.

Endurance was an accurate name for seven Tararua District riders competing in a national endurance event last month.

The Equestrian Sports New Zealand National Endurance event has riders of all ages coming from all over the country to compete.

The discipline is not like any other as riders are managing their horses through distances of 20km up to a challenging 160km.

Lily and AA Exodus having fun.

Leanne Ireland on Hyforce SFW Casanova and Kara Ireland on Hyforce Blue Chief.

The event, which was held in Whareama, Wairarapa, included challenging terrain in changeable conditions ranging from cool southerly winds to brilliant sunshine and then rain.

Some riders started in the dark at a cool 2am, finishing in the dark at 8.30pm.

A strapping crew in action.

A strapping crew doing checks.

A support crew of “strappers” are also part of the day and are integral in helping the horse and rider at each vet check and hold, ensuring riders and horses are watered, fed, massaged and all needs taken care of.

Horse welfare is paramount with horses being vet checked by a panel of vets every 30km to ensure the horses were fit and well to continue.

Lily McLeod on GA Valentino.

Lucy Allomes on Tararua Lexcee finished her 160km in 14 hours.

The rider and horse have to meet all of the vet check requirements to continue on and complete the ride.

If at any time the horse is not well and fit to continue, they will not be allowed to compete and will fail to qualify.

Completing the ride is a huge win for the rider, horse and support crew.

Heidi Pihama with the silver buckle.

Lucy, just horsing around.

Lily McLeod and Exodus.

The expected completion rate for the competition and the venue was 50 per cent and 85 per cent of riders successfully completed with 100 per cent of the junior riders attempting and finishing the 160km class.

Those who completed the 160km also received a highly coveted silver buckle.

Results for Ruahine Endurance Club:

Senior 160km Class

3rd Heidi Pihama on Glenmore Style Ish 12hrs, 24mins

Junior 160km Class

2nd Lucy Allomes on Tararua Lexcee 14hrs, 01min

3rd Lily McLeod on AA Exodus 14hrs, 49mins

Junior 60km Class

2nd Lily McLeod on GA Valentino 5hrs, 14mins

Senior 30km CTR Class

3rd Emmy Bethel on Riverdance Tui 2hrs, 59 mins

5th Leanne Ireland on Hyforce SFW Casanova 3hrs, 35 mins

6th Kara Ireland on Hyforce Blue Chief 3hrs, 35 mins

Junior 30km CTR Class

2nd Jaxon Bethel on Cruisin Comet 2hrs, 59 mins.

Lucy Allomes has been selected to represent New Zealand and ride in the Australasia Regional Endurance Championship at the 2024 Inglewood, Queensland Endurafest.

Lucy Allomes, from Woodville, has also been selected to represent New Zealand and ride in the Australasia Regional Endurance Championship at the 2024 Inglewood, Queensland Endurafest from May 31 to June 2.

This event will include international teams of four riders from the Australasian region competing for the inaugural Australasia Regional Endurance Championship.

The Ruahine club will be hosting the ESNZ North Island championship event in January next year and is hoping to host it in the Dannevirke area.

Club member Sylvia Ireland has been able to secure some land from local farmers in the area and is hoping more farm owners will be willing to come on board so they can hold rides up to 160km.











