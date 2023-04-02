Heretaunga House is set to be knocked down. Photo / Ian Cooper

Heretaunga House is set to be knocked down. Photo / Ian Cooper

Demolition works will begin this month on Heretaunga House - one of the largest buildings in Hastings’ CBD.

The three-storey building, owned by Hastings District Council, was formerly home to council staff and other tenanted offices, but was vacated in June 2020 when an engineer’s report deemed it unsafe and earthquake-prone.

A date has now been set for demolition works to begin on the week starting April 17.

“The contractor has signalled a six-to-seven-month period for physical works to be completed and the site to be cleared,” a Hastings District Council spokesperson said.

The council decided in late 2021 to demolish the large building on the corner of Lyndon Rd and Warren St, rather than pay up to $24 million to restore it.

Heretaunga House was built in the 1980s. Photo / Ian Cooper

A council spokesperson said the site would likely be developed into a commercial office building in the future, and could include an “inner-city living component”.

“Council has identified a need for a commercial office building to be developed on this site and is currently preparing documentation to support an approach to the commercial property development market to undertake this development opportunity.

“Council does not see itself being the developer of any new commercial building at this stage, but would be interested in how it could potentially work with a developer partner given its own office space requirements.

“Council would also be interested in any potential developer considering the inclusion of an inner-city living component to the commercial development.“

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was built in 1983 and was originally used for Māori affairs, social welfare and the Māori Land Court. A blessing was held last Thursday ahead of the demolition works.

The three-storey building was purchased by the council in 2009 for about $4.85m.