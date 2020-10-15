Delight as Hawke's Bay wakes to snow on the hills, and rain on the plains

Hawke's Bay has experienced what could be the region's last snow of the year. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay woke to the delight of snow on its lower hills on Friday, and some rain on its plains.

Snow fell on the hills around Puketitiri on Thursday and Friday, but MetService Meteorologist April Clark warns it may be the last dusting for some time.

"There certainly has been snow with a really cold air mass coming through, with plenty of showers and rain creating snow down to lower levels for Hawke's Bay," she said.

"We were forecasting snow down to about 900 metres on Friday, but that is easing off."

Clark said while cold outbreaks and snow are typical for early spring, the chances of a further dusting are decreasing.

"It's relatively common, especially in early spring, to have large fluctuations in temperatures and weather - it can go from rain and snow to fine the next day," she said.

"It's a changeable season, so we'll be getting warm north westerlies ahead of a front, which means Hawke's Bay will get really warm days."

A road snowfall warning was in place for State Highway 5 until 9pm on Thursday.

But as the snow fell, so did the rain.

A station in the mountains in Te Haroto got 105mm of rain in the last 24 hours, while Wairoa got 40.6mm.

Hastings and Napier were some way behind with 17.4mm and 8.8mm in the last 24 hours respectively.

While the damp weather may be a worry for Hawke's Bay Magpies fans ahead of tonight's clash with Northland, Central Hawke's Bay farmer Matt Wade welcomed the recent downpours.

Wade, vice-president of Federated Farmers, said he had 40mm of rain at his Takapau farm on Wednesday night.

"Farmers are happy. It was definitely needed," he said. "It'll help us get through Christmas with that.

"The only risk would be the young summer crops, but the rain is not heavy enough to damage it hopefully."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Central North Island said there are currently no road closures in Hawke's Bay due to the weather.

"The rain in Hawke's Bay started at about 8pm on Wednesday," Clark said. "That is when the rain generally started for a lot of the region.

"The station at Te Haroto has got 143mm since then, while Wairoa got 68mm in that time."

Clark said the recent cold fronts that brought the rain in the last couple of days are beginning to move off to the east, meaning any showers around will begin to clear out.

"Saturday will be fine with some morning frost, which will lead to quite a chilly morning. But cloudy periods and sea breezes will be present from afternoon," she said.

"Then on Sunday, it'll be generally fine with some high cloud thickening in the afternoon."

"It's looking like a decent weekend in Hawke's Bay," she added.