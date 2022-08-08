DeeDee suffered severe neck lacerations after being tied to a tight tether 24/7 for two weeks while her owners were out of town. Photo / Supplied

DeeDee suffered severe neck lacerations after being tied to a tight tether 24/7 for two weeks while her owners were out of town. Photo / Supplied

SPCA NZ says thousands of New Zealand dogs spend their lives chained up in backyards or kept in confined spaces, day and night.

Many of these animals suffer physically and psychologically due to being denied the freedom to move about and are often living in isolated, dirty environments.

Despite confronting reports, the law does not currently enable the SPCA to take action in most cases.

Sometimes there are other issues outside the tethering that allow welfare officers to act, such as no access to shelter or water or emaciated body condition.

But often the dog is in otherwise good physical health and there is very little that SPCA inspectors can do.

Last month SPCA NZ called for the Government to ban the prolonged chaining and confinement of dogs in New Zealand.

SPCA officials in Hawke's Bay say chained dogs are quite a common practice, with the animal welfare agency getting many calls about dogs on chains.

Animal welfare inspector and Hawke's Bay, East Coast team leader Pip Lamb said chained dogs are "something we see every week" in the region.

Recently the SPCA received a call of concern about a dog with a severe neck injury at a Hastings property.

When an SPCA inspector arrived at the address, they found DeeDee, a shar pei cross, tethered to her kennel.

DeeDee was found with deep lacerations and was in significant pain due to the large, open wound on her neck. Photo / Supplied

DeeDee's severe neck wound had been caused by a tight tether that had cut through her fur and into her skin.

When found, the dog was in significant pain due to the large, open wound on her neck. DeeDee had to be sedated at the veterinary clinic, where the wound was cleaned and stitched.

Lamb said the injuries were "simply due to her being left on a chain for a prolonged period, with no one bothering to check if she was okay."

DeeDee's owner told inspectors they had tied her up to prevent her from escaping through a broken gate while they were away for two weeks.

The owners had organised for relatives and friends to pop by and feed the dog.

DeeDee is one of the thousands of dogs chained up for most of their life in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

No one had noticed the tether had tangled around DeeDee's neck and had cut into her skin.

Fortunately, DeeDee had a smooth recovery and was adopted into a new family, where she could receive the care she needed.

"It's frustrating that Deedee had to suffer so much before SPCA could step in and take action and, if we could act sooner for dogs on chains, then Deedee may never have been injured this way," Lamb said.

DeeDee has recovered and has found her forever home with Olivia Platt and her family.

Olivia Platt adopted DeeDee and they are best friends. DeeDee fits in perfectly at her new forever home. Photo / Ian Cooper

The fight to "break the chain" is continuing as the SPCA fights for more laws around helping lifelong chained animals.

Currently, inspectors can do very little to help until things get to the point that the dog is in obvious physical pain or distress.

"To help us stop this practice, we need to change the laws and regulations we can work within as inspectors," Lamb said.



"Dogs deserve to have a life as part of a family, not as a piece of property tied up in your back yard like some kind of anti-theft device.

"They feel pain, distress and fear - all common behaviours of dogs that have been constantly chained or confined."