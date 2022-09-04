Pera Jones and Dianne Johanson received certificates marking their 40 years and 50 years respectively with the Tararua Federation of Women's Institute. Photo / Leanne Warr

Pera Jones and Dianne Johanson received certificates marking their 40 years and 50 years respectively with the Tararua Federation of Women's Institute. Photo / Leanne Warr

When Dianne Johanson was looking for a group to join 50 years ago, she wanted something that she could go to at night.

"When I first went to live at Weber, there was the Women's Institute and the Weber Women's Fellowship," she said.

The fellowship group looked after the church, but the institute had members who were around the same age.

Having the night meetings as well meant she could leave her young children with her husband.

She first joined the Ti Tree Point women's institute, a little more than 20 years ago. When they lost a few members, they decided to amalgamate with Horoeka.

She's worn a few different hats in her 50 years.

"I've done all the jobs - president, secretary, treasurer."

It's the camaraderie that's kept her going.

"Our institute, whether it was Ti Tree Point or Horoeka, we've always had a good group. We're a fun group and socialise well."

Living in a rural area can make some women feel quite isolated.

"You can probably become isolated in a rural area once your children have finished with the local school, too," Johanson said.

"Especially out at Weber, because once your children finished at the primary school they went away to boarding school, so that took you away from the area again."

Being part of the Women's Institute meant such women were less isolated.

Pera Jones, who was marking 40 years in the institute, moved to Dannevirke from the Hawke's Bay.

"When I first came down here, one of our church ladies took me to Raumati."

She said she was working then so had to juggle her time.

Then she joined Dannevirke North Insitute and has been there ever since.

"We've got a nice, friendly group. We do a lot of things together. Some of us do things outside of the institute together. We know each other fairly well."

Jones was talked into becoming treasurer for the group before also being talked into being involved with the Tararua Federation of Women's Institute.

What keeps her going is the friendship and the laughs.

Both women received their long service certificates at a meeting last week.

Three others were also to receive their long service certificates - Anne Hardie for 60 years, and Janet Trotter and Glenys Pryde both with 40 years. They weren't able to attend the meeting.