Debbie can put you in the picture when it comes to framing

Debbie Sands and her team run the Rembrandt Framing Gallery in Onekawa. Photo / Warren Buckland

There are stories behind everything Debbie Sands frames and she loves hearing them.

Debbie and her team run the Rembrandt Framing Gallery, in Onekawa, and says she thoroughly enjoys her job.

"Every day is different and I enjoy hearing the stories behind artwork that people bring in.

"It might be needlepoint, a photo, a print or memorabilia. Or it might be a canvas or a picture that you want revamped. Our job is to guide you in the right direction and ensure that you are totally happy with the end result.

"We have more than 250 frame samples to select from and always allow plenty of time for people to browse.

"It's important that we get it right because the end result is likely to be displayed in your home somewhere you can see it every day."

Debbie says it never fails to amaze her how the same print can look so different.

"It might be a print of Te Mata Peak for instance, but even if several people select the same print, the reason for their choice is different and the way they end up framing it is different. I love helping people to make their choice so personal.

"The gallery is looking really cool after the renovations following the November floods so pop in and have a look. We also have a huge range of framed art for sale. Something for everyone's taste."

Rembrandt Framing Gallery in Onekawa has more than 250 frame samples to select from. Photo / Warren Buckland

So if you want paintings, drawings, photographs, needlework, artwork, sports, memorabilia framed or custom framing for things such as holiday memories, or even your spoon, stamp or butterfly collection, go and have a chat with Debbie and her experienced team at Rembrandt Framing Gallery.

While you are there take the opportunity to pop next door to the Rembrandt Furniture Clearance Warehouse.

They have an incredible selection of furniture and home decor at great prices to furnish your home without breaking the bank.

The showroom is full of samples, one-off pieces, end of line products and seconds.

You will also find a selection of mirrors, sofas, dining tables, and mats along with indoor and outdoor furniture and a whole lot more.

Make sure you have plenty of time to browse through both premises and to chat with Debbie about your next framing project.

• You will find the Rembrandt Framing Gallery and the Rembrandt Furniture Clearance Warehouse at 51 Niven St, Onekawa.