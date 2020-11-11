Debate to heat up on Hastings speed limit proposals

The council will hear 2405 submissions in response to the proposal to change speed limits on 77 Hastings roads. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings District Council will hear about 2400 submissions on controversial proposed speed limit changes to more than 70 roads.

In July this year the council proposed speed limit changes to about 77 roads in the district.

The changes included both whole roads and sections of roads and mainly involved speed reductions but there were also some speed increases.

The proposal came after public requests and roads identified by the New Zealand Transport Agency where speed reductions could make a big difference in preventing deaths and serious injuries.

It received 19,128 responses on individual roads as part of the 2405 submission forms received.

Of the individual responses, 11,707 were opposed and 7421 were in support of changes.

Where submitters left comments to support their position on the proposal, council officers grouped them into "general themes" to further understand and analyse the feedback.

Some of the general themes those in support noted include positive feelings about speed changes, feeling unsafe on roads due to cars overtaking or speeding, wanting speed limit consistency and that roads were recognised as high risk due to accident history.

General themes of those who opposed changes include a concern that change will make things worse, change won't make any difference, that roads needed to be improved before speed limit changes, that there were no issues with current limits and that cyclists are the "real problem" and speed limits should not be reduced to cater for them.

New Zealand police, NZTA, NZ Automobile Association, HBDHB and Napier City Council also submitted feedback.

Consultation included letters to properties on affected roads and adjoining side roads, letters to key stakeholders, radio and print advertising, public drop-in sessions, and extensive signage on the affected routes.

The four days of hearings start on November 12.