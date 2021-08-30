Dealing with lockdown when children have challenges

Board games are one way to keep children occupied.

While the lockdowns and constant uncertainty have been challenging for everyone, it can be even more so for parents with children with their own set of challenges.

Parent to Parent Manawatu regional co-ordinator Janine Morrah said it was important for all parents to practice self-care.

That often meant finding ways to keep children occupied, either with an activity the parent could do with them, or on their own so that the parent could have a break.

Ensuring children with such challenges understood what was happening was important but it was just as important to do so in a way that they weren't bombarded with information.

"They don't need to have the big conceptual ideas. All they need to understand is that these are the boundaries today."

Morrah said for parents who were struggling, there were things they could do to help manage, such as reaching out via social media.

"There are a lot of closed Facebook groups that people can join."

She said some parents were able to get support from those going through a similar situation.

"Then there's others that share their experiences, and all of that kind of stuff.

"It does build a community, even though it's quite remote. You're talking to other people that do get how you're feeling."

There were also other avenues such as the Parent to Parent website, where they could put in an information request or get suggestions on how to keep a child occupied.

Morrah said it was also about creating realistic options for children.

"(Such as) engaging your children by saying tomorrow we will be doing x, y and z and making sure that x, y and z are easily achievable rather than big things that might be affected by the weather and then disappoint your child."

Some parents had turned to baking.

"It's a process," Morrah said.

"Process-orientated work is really really good for children with challenges."