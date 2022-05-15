Children from Norsewood School led the parade on Coronation Street in Norsewood. Photo / Leanne Warr

Children from Norsewood School led the parade on Coronation Street in Norsewood. Photo / Leanne Warr

Norsewood is considered a bit quirky, but it's also a village steeped in its Norse heritage.

Not only did it have a festival dedicated to celebrating its Viking heritage, it had a day recognising an important day in Norse history.

On May 17, 1814, the country of Norway signed its constitution and almost every year since, it has been marked with a national day.

It's clearly a tradition that is important to those who are the descendants of the people who first settled the area, but also to those who have found a home in the tiny village.

Norsewood was first settled in 1872, with more than 1000 Norwegians coming to live in the area.

The block where they settled, known as the Tua Tua block, was part of the Seventy Mile Bush.

As part of the celebration of Norway Day this year, the organisers decided to include a visit to Anzac Park, a reserve about 2km north of the village.

Consul-General Graeme Mitchell with his wife Judy and Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis at Anzac Park. Photo / Leanne Warr

John Ellison, a local who was also a recipient of a medal from the King of Norway five years ago, spoke on the history of the settlement and what part the reserve played in it.

He said it was decided the 6ha block of bush would not be cut down for timber or burnt.

"They wanted to keep this a park."

Norsewood Lions Club had also constructed a pathway for people to walk around to see the forest, which included totara, white pine and matai trees as well as Australian gum trees.

"When the settlers came they could see these very nice tall trees, the matais, made very good timber."

Ellison said the forest was vulnerable because when Taupō erupted in 177 AD, a lot of the trees were covered, affecting their survivability.

He said through the Middle Ages there had also been gales, which impacted the forest and destroyed a lot of Hawke's Bay trees.

"In very sheltered areas there are trees that are more than 850 years old but most of the trees in Hawke's Bay are only 400-500 years old."

Those present were invited to take a short walk through the bush along the pathway, learning a little about the forest, and why it was a rather special place.

Jamie Hughes heralds the call to attention for the singing of the Norwegian national anthem. Photo / Leanne Warr

Children from Norsewood School sing the national anthem, led by Birgitta Rolston. Photo / Leanne Warr

The celebration continued with a visit to Johanna's World where pupils from Norsewood School sang Norway's national anthem, dressed in traditional garb.

This was accompanied with the raising of the Norwegian flag.

Eva Renbjor with Graeme Mitchell raising the flag. Photo / Leanne Warr

Norway Day is celebrated with lots of colour in Norsewood, and for those visitors who had never been to such a celebration before, it was a great way to learn a little about the settlement and its connection to Scandinavian history.

Mona Utheim comes from Norway and visits Norsewood for about three months every year. She was giving a talk on Viking ships, accompanied by Paul Mienie. Photo / Leanne Warr