Dannevirke's Rangitane iwi offices launch into Christmas

This retro-Christmas design was judged best by new police chief Senior Sergeant Dave Fraser.

The Christmas feel came early to Rangitane iwi offices in Gordon St, Dannevirke, when CEO Oriana Paewai decided her staff had waited long enough to be uplifted by the excitement of the occasion and challenged them to decorate their work sites by November 1 instead of December 1.

She argued that for everyone it has been a very tough year, especially as her organisation had been in the forefront of supporting the less fortunate during lockdown.

Adding to the gloom has been the loss of many respected and loved kaumātua the iwi could ill-afford to lose.

So it was Christmas early but this year in a time of financial stress her staff were to upcycle materials – reutilise items which do not cost a lot – to create their Christmas scenes.

To have someone totally unbiased Tararua's new Police chief Dave Fraser was invited to judge – a process he said he found challenging but enjoyable – so good were the entries.