Dannevirke's Connor Anderson wins NZ Golden Gloves title

The referee declares Connor Anderson the winner.

It was July 2 and Team BAMS Boxing boarded the plane to make their way to Christchurch to the NZ Golden Gloves with our boxer Connor Anderson to take on the South Island number one.

We did a bit of research into the opponent and found out he was a bit taller and with a longer reach, that's when we brought in one of our club members big Dave Senior in to spar, to get used to the height and reach. This was as well as his usual sparring partners

Anson Rothwell and coach Adam Jones.

Close in fighting to reduce effect of opponent's longer reach.

We pushed Connor really hard in the lead up to this NZ title shot as it was a huge opportunity for him and the club.

Sponsors and generous donations helped get us down there and paid for the trainers and Connor's flights and accommodation. Third cornerman and boxing enthusiast Mark Jones, (Adam's dad) paid his own way down as he loves to follow the boxing around and help out in the corner.

Connor's weight class is between 63-66kg so weighing in at 66.2kg on the Friday meant we knew we had to drop 200grams to make weight. Up early on fight day Adam and Connor set out for a crisp -2C morning run to burn the weight off.

Heading to weigh-in at 8am still sitting 100grams over which required a further 15-minute run and he made the weight bang on at 66kg flat, perfect!

That meant he could refuel with a good feed and plenty of water throughout the day to probably sit around the 68kg mark for the fight.

Connor was confident all day that he was not coming all this way to come second. He knew he was bringing the title home ... an awesome attitude to have in the boxing game.

It was back to the venue to warm up and get ready for the big fight at the historic Woolston Working Men's Club which was a great venue with a packed crowd, mostly South Island supporters.

Connor controlled the fight on the front foot, chasing down his opponent, getting in his face to cut the reach off, attacking the body and landing the cleaner, crisp punches upstairs.

Opponent Ryley Sutherland was a top-rated boxer who represented NZ over the years and he showed determination, landing a couple of his own good shots to make it a really good fight.

Connor did enough each round to take a split decision victory to become the NZ Golden Gloves Champion.

The team was super proud of his efforts and everyone back home watching. The fight can be viewed on its Facebook page BAMS Boxing and Fitness.

Tony Mansill did the ongoing coaching and help at the gym with our boxers. Connor's got a big future in this sport if he keeps going the way he is.

Connor was back into training the Monday after we got back, preparing for Hawke's Bay champs on August 14 then another NZ National tournament in October.