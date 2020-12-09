Dannevirke Toy Library say thanks for donations

Toy Library manager Sandy Thorstensen tries out the rocket board with other favourite toys.

Sandy Thorstensen is "super grateful" for the donation of new toys for the Dannevirke Toy Library.

In the last year 40 new toys have been purchased from donations made by 22 local businesses.

Although her toy library looked full of exciting toys, most of the recent acquisitions were out being used, although the most popular for the tiny tots – the roller coaster – was there awaiting pick up.

Many toys are hired for birthday parties on a special short-term deal available to anyone. The biggest hire was 28 toys for one big celebration.

Some of the toys are locally made like the Pikler climbing frame made by the Menz Shed and beautifully painted. Others like the rocket board are made at Haumoana.

Sandy invites people to come along the Waisplash Pool where the library is located to gain toys for family coming to stay over Christmas or to buy a voucher for a local to use at some later date.

In the meantime she says a big thank you to all the generous local businesses and wishes everyone a merry Christmas.