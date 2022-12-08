Deputy Mayor and board member Erana Peeti-Webber cuts open the capsule.

A time capsule buried on October 16, 1997, to commemorate 125 years since the first settlers arrived in Dannevirke, was raised after the Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The council had asked in 1997 to have the capsule raised when Dannevirke celebrated its 150th in October but deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber said early records were patchy and even the capsule’s precise location had been a mystery.

The contents are displayed on the grass.

Members of the Dannevirke Community Board lifted the capsule and its contents revealed a range of items reflecting Dannevirke’s life in 1997. Among them were:

■ Two Dannevirke newspapers showing the celebrations held for the 125th Anniversary,

■ A history of Dannevirke’s first 125 years,

■ Tararua A-Z Businesses,

■ A Scandinavian Club report

■ The Tararua District Council Draft Strategy for the next decade,

■ The Dannevirke Lions Phone Book

■ A calendar of 1997 events

■ A Welcome to Dannevirke brochure

■ A Gallery of History feature,

■ Places to Dine

■ Local bush walks

■ Two folders of photographs of buildings on High St and other significant structures,

■ Places of interest

In the strategy plan was a summary from mayor Bill Bly, which said: “Residents of Dannevirke and the surrounding district still face many challenges, albeit different ones from those which faced the early settlers.

“After having a static population for almost 60 years, the farming downturn with changes in land use especially to forestry and the drift from rural towns to cities for employment, education etc has resulted in our population decreasing.

“In its Strategic Plan, the Council has established a major goal of achieving a population of 21,000 by 2010 and has identified economic development as a major plank to achieve this. Every effort will be made over the next few years to encourage new industries to become established and at the same time ensure that existing businesses remain and possibly grow.

“Tourism is being promoted by some very enthusiastic people – we have much to be proud of and will be encouraging visitors to take time out in our district.

“This time capsule is due to be opened in 25 years. I hope the goals and aspirations held by today’s residents have come to fruition and that our district continues to grow and prosper. It will certainly not be for the lack of trying and I am confident that it will continue to be a district all are proud to be part of.

“I extend greetings from the Tararua District Council and myself to the people living in the Dannevirke District in the year 2022. Our best wishes to you as you continue to meet the challenges of the next century.”

After the inspection of the items by the crowd of about 30, Peeti-Webber distributed a clipboard for names and suggestions as to what to put into the next time capsule.

At its first business meeting, on Monday, December 5, the community board decided to collect suggestions from the public and decide on the capsule’s contents at its next meeting in February. It’s possible the capsule of 1997 will be reburied with the new one.



