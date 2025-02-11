Horses and their riders are set to tackle the 3 Ranges Cowboy Challenge Club’s challenge in Dannevirke this weekend testing horsemanship, trust and training.
The event will be at 232 Otaria Rd on Saturday and Sunday, February 15-16 and is free for the public.
The club covers riders from the lower North Island including Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, Manawatū and Whanganui and was named after the three ranges that sit in the middle (Remutaka, Tararua and Ruahine).
Club president Garry Wills said they were unofficially affiliated with the New Zealand Cowboy Challenge association.