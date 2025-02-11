Wills said the challenges were to reflect real-life work that a cowboy might do.

“It is all about a horse having total trust in its rider, willing to go over or through an obstacle knowing it will not get hurt.”

The Dannevirke challenge utilises the typology of the paddocks and horses and their riders will take on 13 challenges.

These include obstacles like a narrow bridge, a seesaw bridge, water crossing, jumps, picking up a mock sheep, and riding over a tarpaulin.

Wills said they were trying to build confidence in the animal, any rider putting uncalled-for pressure on a horse at any stage would be significantly penalised, or in some cases disqualified.

“Horsemanship is very special to watch when you see that partnership between a horse and rider.”

He said they would be looking for “a willing horse and not just an obedient horse.”

Horse riders will navigate challenges found in everyday life at the 3 Ranges Cowboy Challenge in Dannevirke.

Wills described the feeling of trust between the rider and horse as satisfying, given the extensive training efforts.

“My horse he is like my best mate, when I’m out fencing he is like a puppy dog, he will be there with me nuzzling me.”

He felt the popularity around the TV series Yellowstone had helped to create a buzz within the challenge community, and he was working on nailing some of the skills they showcased.

The Dannevirke Challenge this year includes the inaugural Provincial Challenge Cup.

The competition will be between 3 Ranges Cowboy Challenge Club and BOP Cowboy Challenge Club.

Some of the challenge could include water.

The Provincial Challenge Cup is made up of a team of six including one youth, one rookie, one intermediate, one open and two riders from any division, and will be run on Sunday.

The points riders earn in the open, intermediate, rookie and youth divisions go towards winning a Cowboy Challenge NZ national title.

This year a Return to Riding Beginners has been added to the competition.

Wills said spectators are welcome, admission is free, and there are strictly no dogs allowed.

