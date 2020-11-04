Dannevirke Theatre's Clue will have you guessing between guffaws

Shock at a dead body - not for the first time.

They say of theatre and sport the strength of a team is greater than the combined strength of the individuals who make it up.

This is very true of the latest Dannevirke Theatre Company production of Clue due to open November 18 in the Fountain Theatre.

Comprising a who's who of local Dannevirke thespian talent, the team already individually talented and experienced has melded into a force which two weeks out from opening night is already looking amazing.

Scripts down, fully clothed with lighting and sound already honed, the cast is really enjoying the fast moving and hilarious who-dunnit(s) and once they gain an audience to bounce off who knows what heights the show will reach.

In the show, drawn to an isolated homestead by invitations they cannot refuse, the cast spends time sussing out their situation before strange things start to happen with murders, bodies disappearing and reappearing, fear that they might be next, plenty of tools of destruction available and the police imminent.

When they decide that "three murders in a record three minutes" and eventually "six people dying on their patch not including the cat", was getting too much they decide to do a re-run of events as the only way to solve their dilemma.

What follows is hilarious, fast-moving and revealing, which has the cast on its toes while the audience gets carried along. The finale and "the big reveal" defies prediction and is a worthy climax to the show.

The season starts on November 18, running at 7.30pm in the Fountain Theatre on November 19-20 then November 25-27 concluding with two shows Saturday, November 28, 2pm and 7.30pm.

With Christmas so close and businesses wanting a good night out for their party it would pay to book early at the Dannevirke Information Centre. The saddest part of last season was to see people trying to get a seat when the shows were booked out, having waited to see "if it is any good first". Take it from me as a guarantee – it is!