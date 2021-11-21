Dannevirke Pop Up Show Jumping Event gains huge support

Horse Grand Prix place-getters from left: Tegan Fitzsimon (1st), Maurice Beatson (2nd), Logan Massie (3rd), Brooke Edgecombe (4th), Katherine Van Tuyl (5th), Daniel Webb (6th).

With the Palmerston North A&P Show cancelled depriving yet again keen equestrians from much-needed experience, the opportunity to host a show jumping event in Dannevirke popped up for the Central and Southern Show Jumping committee.

The show was organised and promoted and, with a huge response from equestrians from all over the North Island, it took place on the weekend of November 6 and 7.

Initially, there were weather worries with the storm wreaking havoc in the Gisborne area, but Dannevirke being on the edge of it experienced only light drizzle which proved no danger partly because of the terrific condition of the grass surface.

Logan Massie jumps clear on Bravado Ego Z.

Three rings were in operation both days from 8am, different classes being strictly confined to their ring and facility because of Covid protocols. Masks were worn except when riders were competing and the weekend passed with no major issues.

A very special and well-respected equestrian from Hawke's Bay, Graeme Hart, was present to assess the event for himself and keep tabs on his horses from his Fernhill Stud.

He was delighted to see age group events for horses – something he and friends introduced decades ago – saying it allowed trainers and prospective buyers to compare "apples with apples" – horses of the same age.

He was highly complimentary about the Central and Southern Equestrian organisers saying it had been strong for more than 30 years, producing great riders and horses which has strengthened the sport.

A journalist himself, writing for prestigious equestrian magazines, he has travelled the world to many events and said Dannevirke was pretty good.

There were many locals competing in the events. The Steele family of Robert, Matthew and Amanda set the pace going clear in the 1.15m event late on Saturday before being overtaken on time difference by later entries. Amanda has just returned from two years overseas grooming horses in the UK, Europe, Dubai and Doha.

The Rose family was in competition as well, Jenna-Lee getting bragging rights over brother Matthew in the 1. 20m competition going clear on Silent witness and placing fifth in a field of over 40.

Sally Peffers has just begun competing in the Grand Prix Pony on All That Jazz, finding it a challenge but at 14 she has plenty of years to gain experience and should quickly make the grade. The competition was won by Penny Borthwick, making this her sixth win in a row – a feat seldom matched, if ever.

Of course, all eyes were on the Grand Prix Horse with a strong field which became three after the first round: Maurice Beatson on Central Park and Logan Massie on Bravado Ego Z joining Tegan Fitzsimon on Windermere Cappuccino in the jump-off.

All three went clear again, Tegan pipping the locals by a second, Maurice Beatson second and Logan third – all earning valuable World Cup points in a season decimated by A&P Show cancellations.

Eventing has to begin somewhere and over on ring three a terrific number of young competitors began their introductory jumping experience – where Sally started – and there are plenty of locals coming on Korah Castles winning both the 75 and 80cm classes.

The weekend went well, there was some cutting up around jumps on Saturday but not much, local course designer Heather McDonald doing very well to reset courses for Sunday on what she described as "a great surface".