Sharlene Barnett’s lounge shows the variety of knitted goods made by Dannevirke locals sent for Operation Cover Up and ultimately Ukraine.

Sharlene Barnett’s lounge shows the variety of knitted goods made by Dannevirke locals sent for Operation Cover Up and ultimately Ukraine.

A local group’s contribution to Operation Cover Up will soon join others bound for Europe later this year.

Dannevirke resident Sharlene Barnett delivered her precious cargo of 250 knitted items, which will eventually go to the Ukraine - part of the charity Mission without Borders’ efforts to help those in Eastern Europe.

Regional co-ordinator Ruth Beale collects the donations from the Southern North Island.

She says the Dannevirke contribution would join others from the rest of the North Island to fill a container bound for Amsterdam in June with another from the South Island.

Some of the Operation Cover Up items for heads and feet bound for winter in Ukraine.

Sharlene and Margaret Brown decided to participate in this worthy cause a few years ago when co-ordinating the Elske Programme, and some of its participants contributed. It caught on in popularity and this is the third contribution Dannevirke has made.

The emphasis is on woollen clothes because this is Ukraine’s winter and the need is severe with thousands of locals struggling to find shelter due to war damage. Two recent visitors to Ukraine saw a donated blanket hanging on a wall in a very meagre house and were told that it was there because the floors were far too filthy to have such a beautiful rug on the floor when not being used on a bed.

There are 10-15 locals in Dannevirke knitting for the cause. Some make peggy squares which Sharlene sews together and crochets the edges. Others are teddy experts, footwear specialists, jersey and hat makers and 90-year-old Jean Pask is a great maker of singlets. Rahiri residents also contribute.

Operation Cover Up babywear for the tiny tots caught up in the war in Ukraine.

Operation Cover Up tries to kit out a whole family.

It is a pretty dangerous task to get them into the warzones because trucks are targeted by rockets so most deliveries are taken in under the cover of darkness with refugees brought out on the return trip.

Ukraine is not the only destination as refugees are widespread throughout Europe.

Sharlene says her local group will take any new items especially if they are made of wool which is in short supply. Dannevirke Lions made a donation which bought a large supply of wool but now it is almost gone.

She says wool, acrylic fibres and donations of money would help even if you cannot knit or crochet. Contact her on 021 23239119 if you can help.



