Dannevirke Community Board to host Christmas tree extravaganza

Christmas trees of all styles are wanted for a display organised by the Dannevirke Community Board.

By Sue Emeny

Dannevirke Community Board is getting into the festive spirit by organising a Christmas tree competition.

Board chairman Pat Walshe came up with the idea of a Christmas tree extravaganza and has been working toward making it happen.

At the last community board meeting, Walshe said he had arranged for the display to be set up in the Rawhiti Lodge hall on High St and had organised sponsorship from Dannevirke Radio and For Homes For Farms to cover the rental for the two weeks the display will be in place.

Initially the idea was to simply have a display of trees but Cr Erana Peeti-Webber said it should be a people's choice competition and offered to donate a prize. Walshe asked each of the community board members to approach five clubs, groups, organisations, schools or businesses to submit an entry.

The trees can be real or artificial, no taller than 2m and must have lights.

There will not be an entry fee but entry to view the trees will be by donation and any money raised will be donated to a charity.

The number of entries will be limited to 30. Entries will be set up on December 12 and 13 and the display will open to the public from December 14 to 24 from 10am till 2pm.

Walshe said larger groups will be able to visit outside of those hours by arrangement.

He said For Homes For Farms had indicated they would include a visit to the tree display as part of its bus trip to see the houses entered in the annual Christmas lights competition.

Walshe said now the details had been finalised, all that was needed was volunteers to man the display.

To enter contact Pat Walshe on 027 450 0187 or Kim Spooner-Taylor on 027 692 3507.