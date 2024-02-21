Origin Studios put on a range of spectacular dance items in 2023.

At its February meeting the Dannevirke Community Board held a wide-ranging discussion about events gone and others to come.

It was unanimous in commending the new Dannevirke A&P Committee for its new look A&P Show while regretting the unfortunate Saturday weather.

The Dannevirke Brass Band was the last item before Reveille in 2023.

It discussed the new urban growth strategy commenting positively on the public meetings and seeking clarifications. Councillor Sharon Wards explained that no one expected Tararua District’s population would grow and now it has the urban areas need new growth strategies which will take a long time to come into effect.

A slightly modified code of conduct for community board members dealing with the public especially in these days of social media was completely ratified with members calling it “a good comprehensive document.”

Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber. Photo / Leanne Warr

Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Weber described progress in the development of the skate park following consultation with the public, gaining the support of the RSA as a vital step and a clear desire to keep the fountain.

Board members supported the fountain with Ernie Christison saying it should be tidied up and have its water recycled.

This led to a discussion about the rose garden’s demise with a request going from the board to upgrade the site, and member Terry Hynes saying the growth of the trees had reduced the sun and a lack of watering had brought this about suggesting other plants should be introduced which are shade tolerant.

Two perennial issues relating to community danger - the traffic congestion in Easton St and the uneven state of the Adelaide-Victoria Ave Walkway – were discussed, the board resolving to progress these issues with Council.

The delicate state of Dannevirke’s Information Centre with few volunteers helping out Donna and no secretary was another issue to pursue.

Molly Pawson entertained as only she can at the 2023 concert.

Looking forward to April and the traditional Anzac concert there was considerable debate as to its future with last year’s organiser, board member Ron Wallace saying it was very difficult in 2023 because the sound and lighting was inadequate and something must be done to provide a permanent setup for the Town Hall.

Given the cost of that and a lack of time to remedy the situation there were no ideas for action. Chairman Pat Walshe says the concert may have to be postponed a year unless someone is prepared to volunteer to run it.







