Dannevirke Community Board chairman reflects on year's highlights

The St John's Anglican Church group took part in successful Dannevirke Day market organised by the Dannevirke Community Board.

Community groups have received almost $12,000 in grants from Dannevirke Community Board, members were told at the board's last meeting for the year.

In an end-of-year report that he delivered at the end of the meeting, chairman Pat Walshe revealed the amount that had been given out through the board's general assistance grants scheme.

He outlined the board's activities over the 12 months, beginning with the first meeting early in February.

"Our digital sign was installed on the town hall with a few minor adjustments needed as it has taken a while for the public to realise it is there," Walshe said.

With Covid hitting the country early in the year, the district's Anzac parade and concert were cancelled.

The board hosted weekly coffee mornings throughout July and these were well received as they gave members of the public the opportunity to raise issues that concerned them.

Board member Kim Spooner-Taylor laid a wreath at the clock tower on the anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attack.

Walshe said the Cole St walkway project that board member Terry Hynes had been working on has been put on hold following the decision that water pipes in the area needed replacing.

"The Wackrow Award ceremony was held in August with guest speaker Suresh Patel and the award being won by Dannevirke High School student Clare Seatter."

Walshe said the Spring Festival, organised by member Ross Macdonald, was disappointing, with a few events being postponed because of Covid.

"Dannevirke Day was held in October on a brilliantly fine day and was a great success."

Walshe thanks Spooner-Taylor for the work she had put into organising the day.

"As the year comes to an end we have one project left and that is the Christmas trees extravaganza. Here's hoping it will be a success," Walshe said.

Earlier in the meeting, he reported that 20 Christmas trees will be on display in the Rawhiti Lodge Hall, High St. This will open today and run until Christmas Eve.

Opening hours are 10am until 2pm. It will also open by arrangement outside these hours for large groups.

There will be a public vote and prizes will be awarded for the two most popular designs.

Sponsors of this event are Dannevirke Radio and For Homes For Farms.

Walshe thanked the board members for the work they had put in during the year and said he was looking forward to next year and what could be achieved.

"If you think you can make a difference, then have a go."

Walshe thanked Cr Erana Peeti-Webber, who is the council's representative on the board, and governance manager Richard Taylor for his guidance.