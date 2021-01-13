Dannevirke Christmas tree display at Rawhiti Lodge a winner

Carter and Arthur Brown stand beside the Christmas tree created by their mother Yukimi Brown which was voted the most popular design. Photo / Supplied

Dannevirke's Christmas tree extravaganza, organised by the Dannevirke Community Board, was a real success.

Board chairman Pat Walshe said about 800 people visited the display in the Rawhiti Lodge hall from December 14 to Christmas Eve.

Initially the extravaganza was to just be a display but the board decided to make it a competition with the public voting on the two best trees.

Taking out top honours was floral artist Yukimi Brown who created a contemporary tree made from the native astelia, commonly known as silver spear.

It took Brown about a week to create so she was delighted to win the public vote .

The tower of tyres Christmas tree entered by Dannevirke Tyres that was voted second most popular tree.

In second place was Dannevirke Tyres with its stunning design used from, naturally enough, tyres.

Walshe, whose idea it was to have the display, was delighted with the 21 entries and said the outcome exceeded his expectations.

He thanked Dannevirke Radio and For Homes For Farms for sponsoring the event and musicians Tom Kamura and Pete Tairea for providing entertainment.

He also thanked the big group of volunteers who spent many hours manning the display and Reverend Jo Crosse from St John's Anglican Church for decorating the foyer and creating a nativity scene.

A colouring competition was held in conjunction with the display. The winners of this were Natalia Paterson, Rai Maniapoto and Olivia Johnson.

Entry to the display was by donation and the money raised will go to Dannevirke's two foodbanks.

Walshe said it was clear the town was right behind the project which will more than likely take place again next year.

"I was hoping we'd get some criticism so that we could build on it and make it better next year, but all the feedback was very positive so that shows we are on the right track."