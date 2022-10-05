The teams assembled in the Dannevirke Town Hall at 10.30am.

"Thanks, Dannevirke for bringing the Ross Shield Tournament alive again" - words spoken by the Hawke's Bay Primary Schools Rugby Union chairman Mark Grifkins at the event's formal welcome in the Dannevirke Town Hall.

His comments came on Tuesday following a High St parade and captured the response of visitors about the organisation of the 120th Ross Shield Tournament hosted this year in Dannevirke.

After the cancellation of the tournament in 2020 and a muted form of it in Hastings 2021 due to Covid restrictions, Mark told the assembled teams and their supporters how good it was to see the tournament back to full strength.

He said it was a privilege to walk High St and see the decorated shop windows and in particular a sign which said: "Dream Big", which was good advice for the players in the forthcoming tournament.

He asked the players to give their best no matter what trophy was at stake, to enjoy the games and to make friends from other teams which they would keep for the rest of their lives.

Mayor Tracey Collis said she was delighted to see the tournament in Dannevirke, especially as it coincided with the centennial of Rugby Park. She said she had noticed a buildup of excitement and anticipation in recent weeks and wished all the players and their supporters good luck.

She said: "We look forward to sharing our Dannevirke manaki with you."

She also referred to a forecasted winter blast and advised all teams to "turn the experience to an advantage".

Tuesday was a gloriously fine day and a large crowd had collected on High St to view the march-past led by the Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band at 10am. The formal welcome at the Town Hall was given by tournament chairman Bevan Ellison before a series of other speeches.

Then it was lunch and time to get the games under way at 1pm when Dannevirke played Hastings East, last year's tournament winner.



Results in the next Bush Telegraph on October 17.