Dannevirke argument leads to break-up of windscreen

Police say two people each contributed to this smashed windscreen. Photo / Supplied

A man and woman involved in the very public break-up of a car windscreen have been offered support from police and other agencies.

Police were called to the incident about 12.15pm Monday after the pair began shouting at each other near the corner of Gordon and High Street in Dannevirke.

A police spokesperson said it appeared both had contributed to breaking the windscreen.

One male received bruising and cuts to his hand but refused assistance.

A woman walked off following the incident and was not spoken to at the time by police.